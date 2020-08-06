UHS plans Covid-19 vaccine trial in two weeks

LAHORE: The Punjab University of Health Sciences (UHS), in collaboration with Australia’s Flinders University, has begun preparations for a coronavirus vaccine trial in Pakistan to combat the novel coronavirus.

According to UHS Vice Chancellor (VC)Dr Javed, the preliminary clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine produced by Australia will begin in two weeks in Pakistan.

Giving details about the pilot project in a video link session held in UHS, Lahore, Dr Javed said that 25 people will be given the vaccine. “If the vaccine produced promising results, the trial will be expanded to more people.”

Karachi’s Jinnah Sindh Medical University will also be made part of the project.

Dr Javed said that the vaccine will reach Pakistan in the coming days and clinical trials will begin after approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He further said that commercial scale manufacturing of vaccines is likely to start in the next three months.

The vaccine, known as Covax-19, was developed by Flinders University and Australian firm Vaxine Pty Ltd and has produced promising results in trials in Australia. All participants developed antibodies to the new coronavirus.

Phase I clinical trials for the vaccine started on July 2 at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in South Australia.

It must be noted that countries around the world are engaged in efforts to develop an effective vaccine against the contagious disease, but so far scientists have not been able to achieve complete triumph in this regard.