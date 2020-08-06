Pakistan’s environmental challenge

The majority of Pakistan industrial sectors for example fishing and agriculture , which count for more than one for of the output and two fifth of employment in Pakistan are highly dependent on country natural resources. Hence in order to sustain economic growth there is a high demand on already scarce resources. However it is ironic that what the country depends on for growth is also what threats the future welfare and success of the country. The World Bank report in 2013 started in Pakistan top environmental issues air pollutions inadequate supply of uncontaminated drinking water noise pollution and the health detritions of urban and rural populations due to pollutions. These environmental concems not only harm Pakistani citizens but also pose a serious threat to the country economy. The report also state that the increase in industrialization, urbanizations and motorization will inevitably worsen this problem. Pakistan is classified as a water stressed nation by the world bank there are seven main river that enter Pakistan from upper riparian states including the Kabul River that enters from Afghanistan and the Indus river, Jhelum river, Chenab river and Sutlej river that enter from India. Among these Ravi and Sutlej and diverted in upstream India, for which consumptive use was awarded to India under the Indus water treaty. The magnetic of Pakistan such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi face the issue of noise pollutions. The main source of this pollution is the traffic noise caused by busses, cars, trucks, rickshaws and water tankers. A study showed that on one Karachi main roads the average noise level around 90 dB and was capable of reaching about 110dB. This high level of noise pollution can cause auditory and non- auditory health issues. Auditory issue include the loss of auditory sensory cell, non-auditory health issues include sleep disturbance noise and cardiovascular disease.

Shehzadi Hasan Ali

Karachi