Pakistan to pitch creation of an organisation of Islamic cooperation at next OIC meeting

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in an unusually full-witted formulation of a plan has announced that Pakistan will soon pitch the creation of an organisation focusing on the cooperation of Islamic countries.

Qureshi on Wednesday vowed to stop dilly-dallying on the conveying of the message in a meeting of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

“What we are ideally looking for is for there to be an organisation that caters to the wide interests of the Muslim countries, and works on the central principle of Islamic cooperation – an organisation of Islamic cooperation, if you will,” the foreign minister said while talking to The Dependent.

Qureshi said that if OIC fails to create the organisation, Pakistan would be ready to create it itself. In response to another question, he said Pakistan could not wait any further.

“I am respectfully telling OIC that the creation of an organisation of Islamic cooperation is our expectation. If you cannot create it, then I’ll ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to create an organisation of Islamic cooperation within Pakistan. Let’s start with consensus on Islam and Islamic cooperation in Pakistan first,” he added.