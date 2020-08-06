Pakistan Railways appoints first female station manager

LAHORE: Lahore railway station got the first female officer as station manager in its history, a source close to the development said on Thursday.

The railway authorities have appointed Lahore Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Syeda Marzia Al-Zahra as the station manager of Lahore railway station and withdrew the additional charge of Lahore station manager from Lahore Cantt station master Younis Bhatti.

After this, Railway sources said that Syeda Marzia has become the first female station manager of Pakistan Railways (PR).

However, on the other hand, the Railway Sampars Union has called for a protest against the appointment of CSP officer in the post of the station manager.

Union Central Chairman Muhammad Irfan, while expressing reservations over the appointment, said that if the notification was not cancelled, the union would protest.