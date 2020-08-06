Pakistan condemns aggressive actions by Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the unprovoked aggressive action by Afghan forces and their evident support to terrorists that resulted in the martyrdom of one Frontier Corps (FC) soldier and injuries to two others.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday, said that terrorists operating from Afghanistan resorted to mortar and firing from heavy ammunition on Pakistan posts in Binshahi Sector in Dir while Afghan border police posts also started engaging Pakistan Army posts.

The spokesperson said that this is detrimental to the existing coordination and cooperation mechanism between the two countries. “Pakistan reiterates its determination to give a befitting response to orchestrated terrorist attacks from across the border,” she added.

Earlier in May, six security personnel, including an officer were martyred when an FC reconnaissance vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) during a routine patrol in Buleda district of Balochistan near the Pakistan-Iran border.