Nation observes 72 year silence on Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday observed a one-minute silence across the country, extending the nation’s 72 year silence on Balochistan by sixty seconds.

The one-minute extension of silence was observed throughout Pakistan, and rest of the world by the overseas Pakistanis, in synchrony with events of the past 72 and a half years since March 26, 1948.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad President Dr Arif Alvi urged the international community to press the allowance of the media to enter and report facts. The president demanded that violations be reversed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed an assembly to express solidarity. The premier spoke of a huge mistake and added that oppression has increased after incumbent government coming into power.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi underlined atrocities and urged the need to expose the real face before the world through more effective manner. In a video message, Qureshi said PM Imran Khan was fighting others’ cases as their ambassador.

Qureshi also underlined reassurances of feeling the pain of those suffering. The foreign minister said that the world is not unaware about the ongoing human rights violations and atrocities against unarmed people.