NAB summons Maryam Nawaz over 200-acre land case

Rawalpindi: Soon after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were indicted in a reference pertaining to money laundering through Ramzan Sugar Mills, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday directed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to appear in person to respond to accusations of illegally transferring 200 acres of Jati Umra land in her name.

This is not the first allegation Maryam is facing as she has already been accused of money laundering and possessing assets beyond means in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

In August 2019, she was arrested in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case while she was visiting her incarcerated father in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail. Before being shifted to the Kot Lakhpat jail, she also spent some time in NAB’s detention, after the anti-graft body had obtained her physical remand from an accountability court. Later, in December, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted her bail and she was released from prison.

Earlier this month, NAB had arrested Muhammad Usman – the chief financial officer of the Sharif Group of Companies, and got a 14-day physical remand from an accountability court in Lahore.

On Thursday, Shehbaz told a court before his indictment that he might be a sinful person, but he did not leave any stone unturned for serving the people. “I have served the people of Punjab for 10 years,” added the PML-N president.

“The prosecution can say whatever they want to but they know in their hearts what the reality is,” remarked Shehbaz who said he had visited all parts of Punjab for serving the masses but did not claim any traveling allowance and dearness allowance (TA/DA) for his vehicle which amounted to millions of rupees.

Shehbaz told the court that he launched projects and brought investment worth trillions of rupees and even saved a total amount of Rs100 billion in the Orange Line project.

The PML-N president said that he had been accused of corruption through the construction of a drain costing Rs200 million and questioned why he would do such a thing when he had not even claimed TA/DA.