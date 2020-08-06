Moonsoon destruction

The term moonsoon is used to refer the rainy phase of a seasonally changing pattern. It’s effects are visible in such a way that it causes wet and dry season throughout the year. Moonsoon is likely to be start on July to September vanishing most important parts of country with the adequate rainfall. It has been active in most parts of Karachi now seeing the roads flooded and causes of unhiegenic environment . It is to be consider a fact that every find rain destruction is hitting Pakistan very hardly especially the monsoon heavy rain and urban flooding. Karachi was the most affected city of Pakistan receiving monsoon ràin and the problems of sewerage hurts the residents very much. There is seen the mixture of rain water and sewerage making the situation harsh. Now we are taught to be alert by a moonsoon warning and tropical storm in majority parts of Sindh and areas of Balochistan. Consequentl the rain situation has created bundle of issues. From the 1st of July weather system is likely to interact with monsoon . The meteorological department has issued an alert for thunderstorms in more than a dozen . So therefore government should maintain the preparations of monsoon this time and the problem of citizens too.

Barkatullah

Turbat