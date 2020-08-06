Man Utd complete emphatic win over LASK to reach Europa finals

OLD TRAFFORD: Manchester United came from behind to beat Austrian side LASK at Old Trafford, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League 7-1 on aggregate.

Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time, collecting Juan Mata’s precise through ball before finishing off his 23rd goal of the season from 10 yards.

Earlier, Mata also provided the assist for Jesse Lingard to score for the second consecutive game.

Having broken his Premier League duck for the season in the very last minute of the final match – at Leicester – it meant Lingard was scoring in successive games for the first time since he did so December 2018.

That was in the matches against Liverpool and Cardiff that bookended the final game of Jose Mourinho’s time in charge at Old Trafford and the first of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s.

It was tough luck on the Austrians, who were the better side in the first half, despite trailing 5-0 from their home game in March.

When skipper Philipp Wiesinger curled an excellent shot into the top corner after 55 minutes, it looked like they were heading for a famous victory.

But Lingard replied two minutes later and Solskjaer could even give 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi his debut as the clock ticked down to the final whistle.

Having already secured a place in next season’s Champions League, United will now play Danish side FC Copenhagen in Cologne in the quarter-finals of the ‘Final 8’ tournament on 10 August.

The ‘Final 8’ is taking place in Germany, with the final itself being held in Cologne on 21 August.

The draw for the remainder of the competition has already taken place. Wolves are potential semi-final opponents, so there cannot be an all-English final.

However, Inter Milan, with three former United players – Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez – are potential final opponents.