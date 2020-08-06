Iqbal slams FM’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday strongly condemned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s “irresponsible statement” regarding Pakistan’s brotherly country, Saudi Arabia.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share historic and strategic relations. Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in times of need, he added.

Iqbal said that such irresponsible public statements about a brotherly country are very irresponsible and a bad example of diplomacy. “The immature and incapable government is playing with Pakistan’s vital interests”, he added.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has isolated Pakistan on the world diplomatic stage. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share people to people and state to state relationship which has withstood the test of times and is unparalleled,” he added.