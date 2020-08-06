India’s bleeding wound

Modi only showed the world how dangerous Kashmir is

BY: Rabia Javed

Kashmir is the real theatre of unspeakable violence and moral corrosion that can spin us into violence and nuclear war at any moment. To prevent that from happening, the conflict in Kashmir has to be addressed and resolved. That can only be done if Kashmiris are given a chance to freely and fearlessly tell the world what they are fighting for and what they really want. (Arundhati Roy)

It’s been a year since, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government revoked Kashmir’s special status under ArticleS 370 and 35A of the Constitution and divided the State into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on 5 August 2019, the most far-reaching political move on the disputed region in nearly 70 years. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated to the world that Kashmir is potentially the most dangerous place on earth as he stripped Jammu and Kashmir of statehood and along with its special status, and residents’ rights. The decision to scrap the legal entity of the state also leads to the abrogation of Section 35A. The section secured the erstwhile state residents’ privileges to seven million Kashmiris, but gets dissolved.

Due to this blood-drenched saga, Indian Muslims became the most vulnerable people on earth who have been left without political representation and without a voice.

However, New Delhi’s decision was widely criticised, as tensions prevail over the constitutional autonomy of the disputed region. Once again the BJP managed to unleash its unique brand of cruelty.

The path taken by the BJP to link Kashmir with India is beyond any justification and is not going to work in any way. Especially since BJP came into power in 2014 with an expansionist agenda, it is actively involved in different crimes and has often violated the sovereignty of many states. The World must react to the Hindutva terror before it is too late.

So far there has been strong opposition by Kashmiris who have refused to accept this new normalcy been cooked in the BJP’s kitchen. Seven million Kashmiris were barricaded in their homes. Kashmiri voices are ignored by mainstream media and channels, and blatantly suppressed by Indian right wing groups who spread a gospel of hatred that is both anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri.

In the lead-up to the move, Kashmir is one of the most or perhaps the most densely militarized zone in the world. What India has done in Kashmir over the last 30 years is unforgivable. An estimated 70,000 people, civilians, militants and security forces have been killed in the conflict. Thousands have been “disappeared,” hundreds of teenagers have been blinded by the use of pellet-firing shotguns and tens of thousands have passed through torture chambers. The most cruel effects of an occupation that has lasted decades are impossible to describe in an account as short as this.

The BJP government is forgetting the fact that Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint and the move to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A was in total disregard of international norms. Indian PM Narendra Modi not only endangered the immediate neighbourhood, but also raised the ante for the entire world. Also, with the obliteration of Article 370 and blacking out the communication in the Valley, the Indian government risked a high-intensity insurgency in an already volatile state of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Undoubtedly, the annihilation of Kashmir’s special status laid out in the Indian Constitution is a paradigm shift. Sadly, the ground realities in Indian-Occupied Kashmir now are a lot graver than a year before. Modi’s move is consistent with his Hindutva-driven fascist policies that target Muslims and other minorities, with the ultimate aim of achieving the Hindu Rashtriya of the RSS– a state meant only for Hindus.

Not surprisingly, such actions by the BJP violate the UN Security Council resolutions which mandate the exercise of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people under UN auspices to enable them to decide whether to accede to Pakistan or India. The flames of hate that arose out of Modi’s fascist agenda have not only engulfed India but its relations with Pakistan may also get into troubled waters. Such actions also fall under the fundamental objective to change the Indian-sponsored negative narrative that equates the Kashmiri struggle with terrorism, whereas the Kashmiri people’s struggle was and will remain a legitimate struggle under international law for their right of self-determination against illegal occupation by Indian forces.

Moreover, human rights courts should examine the BJP government’s “disastrous” policies in the wake of the unconstitutional dismantling of Kashmir’s special status. These episodes of violence and massacres against the Muslims are nothing new. The 2002 Gujrat pogrom slaughtering Muslims in broad daylight continued for months, when Modi was Chief Minister of that State. He has ridden to power on that legacy.

Sadly, these mass human rights violations do not end here. During the pandemic that hit all the world Muslims again came under the mischief of BJP torture. They were branded on twitter trends like #CoronaJihad and as “human bombs”. Muslims were dehumanized and were denied admission to hospitals and boycotted. Such horror shows still go on, which has a similarity to the tactics used during the rise of the Third Reich, when Nazis accused Jews of being spreaders of disease and carriers of typhus.

It’s ironic that to become a superpower in the region or to be its policeman, Modi has been successful in hiding the injustice. The Indian government’s rejection of the 2019 UN report on human rights in Kashmir shows it is unwilling to confront its own human rights failures.

