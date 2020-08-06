Domestic, special flights resume countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to resume domestic flight operations from all except a few airports from Aug 6, confirmed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday.

The announcement, however, excludes Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbadin, Zhob, Pasni, Moenjodaro, Nawabshah, and Bahawalpur airports.

“All operators will be required to implement the established guidelines, SOPs, and to seek prior schedule approval from the Competent Authority,” said authority through a tweet.

“Moreover, Cargo, Special flights and Private Aircraft Operations will also be available for all Airports subjected to compliance with relevant SOPs,” it added.

Last month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced a further reduction in fares for domestic flights.