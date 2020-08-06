Discussion on Kashmir at UNSC meeting, another diplomatic success for Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that discussion on Kashmir issue at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting is another diplomatic success for Pakistan.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the issue of India taking unilateral illegal steps about the status of Jammu and Kashmir last year was debated on August 5.

He said never before had the Kashmir issue been debated at the UNSC for the third time in a year.

Qureshi said that he had written a letter to the UNSC President informing him that the human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has fast been deteriorating, and the issue needs to be debated by the council.

He said that he is thankful that not only the issue was included in the agenda of the UNSC meeting within 72 hours of his request but it was also debated at length while 14 out of 15 members of the council took part in the debate.

The minister said that India did its best to prevent this discussion but failed, adding that Indian attempts to build an impression that Kashmir is its internal matter or bilateral issue have also failed.

The foreign minister also thanked the entire nation for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris by taking out rallies across the country on Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday.