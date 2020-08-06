Abbasi demands disbanding of NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has demanded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be disbanded.

He addressed the media after appearing before the court in connection with the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case on Thursday.

Earlier, the hearing of the LNG case against Abbasi was adjourned without any proceedings till September 7 due to the unavailability of Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart told the media that despite the passage of 13 months, he has not been provided with a copy of the reference. Khaqan also thanked the NAB for inducting him in the list of billionaires.

Replying to a question, the former prime minister ruled out allegations of money laundering and stated that he and his son paid all the taxes, and money in their accounts is legitimate.

Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq, and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

According to NAB, in 2013 Abbasi had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.