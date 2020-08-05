Zahid Hafeez replaces Aisha Farooqui as FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed Zahid Hafeez as the new spokesman for Foreign Office (FO).

He will replace Aisha Farooqui and a notification for his appointment has been issued.

Hafeez has served in the FO for 26 years and remained at the post of director general South Asia and SAARC before being handed over the new responsibility. He also served as Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey DG, and joint secretary national security. Moreover, he served at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington and the High Commission in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 19 December 2019 announced the appointment of Aisha as the new spokesperson of FO. She had replaced Dr Mohammad Faisal, who got nominated as Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany.