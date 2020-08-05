On Monday 3rd August, Federal Minister for information and broadcasting senator Shibli Faraz stated that Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed on 5th August to expose the real face of India. On that day a year would be marked for occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the military siege of Indian Army. Mr. Shibli has asked masses to hoist the flags of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to tell the world that Kashmir is not alone to struggle. This campaign will be highlighting the Kashmir issue in an effective manner. Minister for Communication stated that, “all forms including diplomatic and political ones were being used to expose the evil face of India before the world”. He said “Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmir cause till realization of the goal of freedom”.

To conclude, in my opinion, our government is fully committed to make all efforts for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. This campaign can convey the message to the entire world that Pakistan is always by Kashmiris side in regard of their struggle for right to self determination. Pakistan’s political leadership is united on Kashmir issue. And we as a nation should support our country in this matter and help them as much as we can in any other way.

YUSRA FATEH

KARACHI