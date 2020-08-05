Philippines may replicate Pakistan’s policies against Covid-19

MANILA: PSA Philippines Consultancy, a business risk consultancy firm, on Wednesday, said that the Philippines may peruse the steps made by Pakistan to tackle the coronavirus as it was successful in improving the pandemic situation.

The consultancy’s Inc. Director for Business Intelligence, Greg Wyatt, mentioned the commonality between Pakistan and the Philippines in terms of the people at risk, inequality in growth, constrained healthcare, etc. Despite all these challenges, he added, Pakistan has managed to control the number of daily Covid-19 cases that have been on a decline.

“If you’re looking for a country as an example, it may be possible that we can learn something from Pakistan. The situations are sort of analogous,” he said in a webinar of Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham).

He said that the Pakistan Government has kept the situation under control through targeted testing and localized lockdowns.

“Pakistan does not go back to large scale lockdowns, only localized lockdowns and testing where coronavirus hotspot, and all that appears to have worked very well,” he added.

He said that the Philippines government was following a similar strategy however, the results are yet to be produced.

Pakistan has over 281,000 confirmed cases, with 254,000 recoveries and 6,014 deaths. It recorded the peak on June 14 with 6,825 Covid-19 cases in a day. On Tuesday, the south Asian country reported 553 infections in a day.

Wyatt added Pakistan was able to bring down the number of daily cases while maintaining the positivity rate low.