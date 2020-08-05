Change of status of Jammu and Kashmir

On 5 August 2019, the indian Home minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 (C.O.272) under Article 370, superseding the Constitution Order, 1954, in the parliament of India to convert Jammu and Kashmir’s status of a state to two separate union territories, namely Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is proposed to have a legislature under the bill. At the same day the bill was passed by Indian Parliament and the bill became an Act of Indian Constitution after it was signed by the president Narendar Modi.

