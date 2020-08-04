New, updated political map of Pakistan to also include housing-authority-sized spaces in Chandigarh, Delhi suburbs

The new political map of Pakistan was updated at the last moment to include 200 and 300 acre housing-society-sized spaces in the suburbs of Chandigarh and New Delhi respectively.

“Yes, Kashmir is contested, as are Junagarh and Manavadar. And these two spaces right outside Chandigarh and New Delhi, where they are connected by a smooth, carpeted road, only 30 minutes away from the respective city centres,” said foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was flanked by defence minister Pervez Khattak.

“No, further subdivisions in these two new bits of Pakistan haven’t been specified, but I can assume, it would be cuttings of 10 maras, 1 kanal, 2 kanal, with ten to fifteen special 5 kanal units. There would be space for two main parks and one small park in each of the subsectors. There would be commercial cutting, one main mosque, two small ones and a multiplex cinema,” said Qureshi. “An ideal space which would go up in value soon, so I’d suggest for the people living in the two cities to pick up files as soon as they get available.”

“Which they can’t, because it is not India, it is Pakistan,” the defence minister corrected him, while reading off a document. “But I’m told that exceptions can be made for Indians coming from good families who can adapt to the discipline here and pay their dues on time.”