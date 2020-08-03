Solidarity with Kashmiris on 5th August

Govt of pakistan decided to organized rallies in cities for solidarity with Kashmiris. And participants of rally will condemn the aggressive Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the worst atrocities. International community now realizing that the premier narinder modi and his fellowers are not targeting only the innocent kashmiris but other minorities in india with their terrorism and facism. Pakistan will support its kashmiri brothers till they get the right of self determination as per the resolution of UN . The whole pakistani citizens support the kashmiris brothers for their right of freedom. And international community will take action against india for such a terrosrism in Jammu And Kashmir.

Arsalan Khan

Karachi