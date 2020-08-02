Punjab govt passes bill to protect Pakistan’s first Islamic mattress

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Thursday passed the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islami-Gadda-e-Awwal Bill 2020. The Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, in a special message on the approval of the bill said this law is an important step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for making Pakistan a welfare state.

“Welfare and wellbeing are linked to rest and sleep. We want the nation to sleep comfortably, while simultaneously performing its Islamic obligations,” the provincial minister said. The production and selling of objectionable mattresses are prohibited under the bill.

Raja Basharat congratulated the people after the approval of the bill in the assembly and said that the mattress would stop people from engaging in certain positions.

“All mattresses should be used in accordance with Sharia, which is a vital part of our Constitution. With the approval of this law, the Constitution of Pakistan, and the lower back of the nation, has become stronger,” he added.

Basharat paid homage to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and said that the Punjab CM had personally tried the Islamic mattress.

“In future no one would dare commit blasphemy – whether through the usage or propagation of un-Islamic mattresses, or through engaging in haraam activities in bed. Moreover, the manufacturing of blasphemous mattresses will not be permitted,” he added.

Meanwhile, the bill, which is yet to be approved by the governor, has fanned sectarian conflict with various Islamic sects maintaining that a Sunni mattress has been imposed on all Muslims.