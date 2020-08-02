ISLAMABAD/RIO DE JANEIRO – Thanks in large part to the aggressive play in the time leading up to the final result, Pakistan managed to defeat a strong Brazil side 221,253,839-212,684,017.

In the continuing competition, which saw them reach the top five in world rankings, replacing the team that they had just conquered, Pakistan showed counterattacking display throughout the field and overcame any resistance preventing it from achieving the goals.

Experts further lauded Pakistan’s dedication and perseverance in the final third, especially praising the linkups.

“Pakistan clearly had more penetration. Brazil are a formidable unit, but Pakistan had more firepower in front of the goal,” reads an excerpt from a leading daily on the competition.

Commentators also appreciated the role that the organisations and structures within Pakistan played in the country’s success, especially acknowledging the repeated urge for the team to expose its natural talent.

“There is no lack of desire in Pakistan. Thankfully, this is one area where the state structure and organisations have encouraged higher results instead of shackling the homegrown talent,” reads another magazine’s analysis after the final result.

At press time, Pakistan was leading Brazil 221,257,963-212,994,801.