Area man disgusted by torrential rain bringing trash he threw on street last week to his doorstep

KARACHI – Visibly repulsed by the sight in front of him as he opened the door of his house during the early hours of Wednesday, Korangi resident Akbar Sultan expressed his disgust at the kind of items he had seen floating in front of his house.

“I had just thrown this garbage out five days ago, and it has floated back into my house,” he lamented while talking to The Dependent. “I had made sure to dump it at the end of the street, so that I wouldn’t have to see it. But here it is!” he further exclaimed.

Sultan isn’t alone in his misery. “All this while the streets were filled with litre and we had walked over it, driven over it, etc to make sure it was all caked together. Now this rain has made all the garbage float up. What is the world coming to, next you’ll expect us to, I don’t know, designate containers for trash?” implored Naeem Asif, another local resident.

Meanwhile, another resident Hassan Kareem has been repeatedly asked by his neighbours to fix his lawn.

“I don’t know what it has to do with the rain water accumulating. I am not the only person who made a lawn over a manhole, this entire street is filled. And water flows right? It isn’t stopping because of one manhole,” Kareem said.

Kareem is the only manhole on the street, maintain his next door neighbours.