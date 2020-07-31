Regression of society

Any country’s retrogression of the society can be assessed from the incidents transpire in their society. Many incidents of different nature are taken place in societies of civilized, uncivilized, developed and under development countries like raping, child abuse, sexual harassment, lynching, assassination, forced and child marriages etc but the worst incident which can be transpired in any country is beating and killing parents and such tragic incidents are rarely transpired.

Such barbarism is started taking place in our society which is an Islamic country. Recently, an unfortunate son has assassinated his own mother just to acquire few thousand rupees from her. It is reported that a poor mother accompanied her son to get Rs. 12,000/- from ehsas program launched by incumbent government aim to help poor and needy people so that they can manage bread and butter for their families. On the way back to home, that unfortunate son demanded money from his mother whom she refused and on refusal, he took his mother to a place where nobody could see them and he stabbed his mother with a sharp knife and she succumbed to death.

Propagation of respecting, obeying and treating parents in good manners is required to be disseminated through print, electronic and social medias as well as clerics should also let folks know about parents’ status and advantages and disadvantages of respecting and disobeying parents so that such pathetic and sad incident would not happen again in our society. It is our collective responsibility to infuse our young generation to behave well with parents as it is written in the Quran that do not say a word equal to uff to parents and if there was one more word less than uff that would have been forbidden.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi