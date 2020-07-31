Justice Isa’s wife accuses FBR officials of losing their credibility

ISLAMABAD:

Sarina Isa, the wife of Supreme Court (SC) Judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has accused the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of losing their credibility and ability to act independently.

“Clearly they are acting on instructions,” she alleged in a one-page statement issued to the press, highlighting how she personally delivered again her letter of July 21 to FBR Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed in reply to his “rejoinder.”

On July 21, Sarina had written a letter to the SC Registrar’s Office, wherein she stated that the FBR commissioner was proceeding in her matter with “indecent haste”, despite the fact that she delivered her second reply over his rejoinder on July 21.

In the July 21 letter, she had reproduced the 12 queries she had earlier raised in her first letter on July 9. “I am still waiting for the answers,” she said in the statement, adding that he had also requested copies of her tax declarations, which she does not have as Rehan Hassan Naqvi, the person who had filed her tax declarations, had passed away.

She said that the FBR was not providing copies of her own returns, which was troubling because the tax department is referring to them and to returns which they say she filed when she had stopped working and had no taxable income. She said that this was alarming and suggests alterations.

She stated that she had also informed FBR about filing a review petition before the apex court on July 20, wherein she made serious allegations against certain officers of the FBR and members of the incumbent government, including Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim, Commissioner (IR) Zulfikar Ahmad, Dr Mohammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed Kayani.

These allegations comprise 18 paragraphs in the statement she submitted to the FBR on July 9, she said, adding that these paragraphs were supported with FBR’s and government’s own documents, but there has been no response.

The SC judge’s wife went on to say that she had also pointed out the obvious disparity in language between the earlier notice and the FBR’s rejoinder, both under the commissioner’s signature, which she feared were not written by the same person. “Again, no explanation is offered,” the statement said.

She went on to say that she had also pointed out how allegedly mockery of the word, “confidential” was made when an open envelope and its “confidential” contents on full display were pasted on the gate of her husband’s official residence.

“I had in writing informed Zulfiqar Ahmed that I will have no option but to release my letter of July 21 so that the people could judge for themselves, but I still waited expecting to be given copies of the returns I am said to have filed and some reasonable explanation about my concerns but none has come after a week’s passage,” she alleged.

In her July 21 letter, she had regretted that rather than appreciating people voluntarily coming forward to declare their income and paying taxes, they were attacked. “Or is it because I am a woman and the misogynist coterie does not respect women’s independent financial status,” she remarked.

She also asked them to inform how many non-salaried women in Pakistan pay taxes. “I did not want to drag anyone into this but I have had enough of being spied on, abused and harassed for the last year and made to feel like a common criminal,” she stated in her letter on July 21. “Please do not blame me if all that I ask FBR to provide me copies of the income tax records of the prime minister, Abdul Waheed Dogar, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Farogh Naseem, Anwar Mansoor, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, and whether they show the properties of their wives and children in their income tax papers.”