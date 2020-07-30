TANKER mafia is playing with the sentiments of Karachi locals. Everything about this business is illegal: the boreholes dug without permission, the trucks operating without permits, the water sold without testing or treatment. Bosses arrange buyers, labor fills tankers, the police look the other way, and the muscle makes sure that everybody is silent about this. The mafia defends its work as a community service, but there is a much darker picture of Karachi’s water industry. The government has made some efforts to stop illegal water pumping and sales, but to no avail. The mafia is not a unified, organized syndicate and thus cannot be eliminated by catching and punishing a few big players. The economics of the illegal water business are straightforward: tanker bosses buy water from the men who steal it and tanker owners then sell the water directly to locals at an elevated price.

Shafi Ahmed Khowaja

Jati Sujawal