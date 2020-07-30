Stop this!

Zulifkar Ali Bhutto is still considered as one of the greatest statesmen the Subcontinent has ever produced. In the era of Ayub Khan he served as the foriegn minister where he proved his mettle by delivering an all time effective speech over kashmir issue which still hands in the minds of hindu Extremists. After the setback that the country faced on 16 december 1971 it was Mr Bhutto who took all necessary steps for reviving the lost esteem of the nation in the eyes of the international Community. He is credited for giving the concord constitution of 1973 to this country. It was Mr Bhutto whose geniusness got released 90 thousand war prisoners as this event is termed as a diplomatic defeat in the history of india. He was also the pioneer of Pakistan’s Nuclear project. This project is the only reason which has put an unceasing fear in the hearts of our enemies. The act of humiliating this great leader by MNA Alamgir Khan is gut-wrenching and condemnetry too.

Kamran Kami

Lahore