Platitudnal challenges

We all have a certain self confirming beliefs which nearly resistor us to see the actual beauty of a culture or a person. these self confirming beliefs are called prejudice and those are the root cause of all the stereotypical conflicts we possess in our society. For example, a person has an imaginary perception of something that he or she has never seen or experience, these perceptual information received constantly will build an image in our mind unconsciously. Depending upon these images if good then it’s ok but if it’s Biased negatively with stereotypical thinking then we will end up having cases like George Floyd. Now if we observed closely in our beloved country Pakistan, we might find that we stereotype every second person in our country. Either as an unintentional Joke or intentionally making fun of a particular caste or nation, these are those beliefs working in background. Not only this at a certain find this typical perceptions can cause violence in caste or a certain sect. It can spread hatred and trust issues not only on domestic level but on national level also. In a diverse country like Pakistan, Pakistani people should be aware of this stupid self confirming beliefs and get rid of those by communicating and engaging with the people of different culture and caste and by doing this, we will overcome this hurdle called platitudinal conflicts.

Mian Aizaz Ahmed

MiroKhan