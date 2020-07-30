Pakistan welcomes Eid ceasefire announcement by Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the Taliban’s announcement of a three-day cease-fire in Afghanistan during Eidul Azha, starting from July 31.

The Taliban, in a brief statement issued through their spokesperson on Tuesday, had directed the militants to observe a cease-fire during the three days of Eid.

Commenting upon the announcement Thursday, the Foreign Office called it a “positive development”. “We believe this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan,” the FO in a statement issued Thursday.

The statement expressed hope that stakeholders will take steps to further implement the historic, Islamabad-brokered peace deal which ultimately led to the long-sought intra-Afghan dialogue.

The FO said Pakistan remains committed to a “peaceful, stable, democratic, prosperous and united Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours”.

The ceasefire announcement also earned appreciation from Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan, prime minister’s special representative for Afghanistan. “Pakistan welcomes both the ceasefire announced by the Taliban for Eidul Azha and the ceasefire announced by [the] Afghanistan government in response,” he tweeted.