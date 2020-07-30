Opp won’t get an NRO with its ‘blackmailing tactics’, says Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that corrupt opposition leaders will not get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) despite using blackmailing tactics.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, he said that the government is not going to give any relaxation on corruption and actions against corrupt elements will continue.

The information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest and hardworking leader and he will continue strict accountability. He categorically said that the government will not bow down before blackmailing tactics.

He said that the premier is using his stature for the welfare of the poor in Pakistan. “Imran Khan is a role model for our generation as he is working hard for the welfare of the country socially and economically,” he added.

Faraz said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is leveling baseless allegations against the government and the prime minister. He said that PM Imran has provided a money trail in the court of law and the court declared him as truthful and trustworthy.

The information minister said that the people of Pakistan have elected Imran as the premier to play a positive role in the welfare of the country. He urged the nation to strictly observe the precautionary measures and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid days to contain the coronavirus pandemic. He added that cooperation of the nation in this regard is very essential for the complete elimination of this pandemic.