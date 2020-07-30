Online tutoring – A digital revolution

By Syed Muhammad Ismail

As we go through the thorns of a pandemic, we worry about how our children may suffer due to not being able to go to school. Moreover, due to social distancing protocols, personal tutors are unable to come to your doorstep and your children are unable to go to them. The solution? Online tutoring. With companies, school and universities moving their operations online, we have seen a growing trend in online tutoring services as well.

Let us look at how the tutoring industry is being revolutionized and what the future holds for it.

Adapting to the circumstances

The new normal of staying at home has been difficult for students and teachers alike. Every single person has been forced to adapt to the new circumstances and the difficulties that come with it. These difficulties include, but are not limited to: internet connection problems, access to electricity, and disturbances at home. Due to these difficulties, adapting to the new mode of studying and teaching as been tedious. However, schools and universities are training teachers and students and learning from their mistakes.

Another sector in the education industry is that of tutoring. Tutors are highly valuable for parents whose children are struggling in school. With the pandemic in effect, access to these tutors has been limited. However, we have seen that just like in other industries, the tutors have adapted as well. Online tutoring websites and services are at an all-time high, providing easy-access tutoring to students.

Advantages of online tutoring

This new mode of tutoring has actually opened up various new opportunities. In the Pakistani context, these opportunities were limited for women as tutoring jobs required means of travel that many of them did not have. Online tutoring enables these women to earn extra income by teaching students from the comfort of their homes.

Furthermore, online tutors have a bigger pool of students to select from since their services can be offered to anyone around the world. It is advantageous for the students as well, who now have a bigger pool of tutors to select from, since anyone with an internet connection can offer them services.

Online tutoring further saves transport costs and time for both the tutor and the student. The tutor saves on transit time and can use that to further help their students.

Tutorsbee- A great example

A great example of this digital revolution in tutoring is Tutors Bee. They have come up with an inclusive platform that provides advantages for Tutors and students alike. Originating in the USA, the company offers its services in Pakistan as well. Their online platform allows you to tutor or learn from anywhere in the world, with rigorous selection processes and quality checks.

Is the future of tutoring online?

Due to the numerous advantages of online tutoring mentioned above, is the future of in-person tutoring at risk? It very well might be. This system is especially useful for females who would have been unable to tutor before but will be able to do so online. Moreover, we do not know how long the Coronavirus pandemic stays, meaning this new way of tutoring may be here to stay for a while.