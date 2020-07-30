Marking the Abrahamic Sacrifice

An Eid of a different kind for a constricted Hajj

AT PENPOINT

Part of the Muslim world is marking Eidul Azha today, while Pakistan will mark it on Saturday. The unity which saw the whole Muslim world celebrate Eidul Fitr together has disappeared, as moon sightings and thus calendars have diverged once again. Like Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha is taking place for the first time in the shadow of the coronavirus epidemic, and has been scaled back. Governments all over the Muslim world are wondering whether the Eid will prove to be the kind of superspreader event that public health authorities fear. In Pakistan, Eidul Fitr was such and event, according to the government’s own admission, and it has decided to impose what it is pleased to call a ‘smart lockdown’ on the country’s largest province.

However, the event which the Eid celebrates, the Hajj, has taken place. True, it has been greatly scaled back, and is not the vast concourse of the pre-pandemic era. The Saudi government, which takes its duties as administrator of the Hajj very seriously, to the extent that the Saudi King’s official title, once King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is now (and has been for nearly half a century) Servant of The Two Exalted Harams. This was a revival of the subsidiary title of the Osmanli Caliph, which the Osmanlis had taken on when they had taken Egypt. The Abbasi Caliph had let the Sultan of Egypt hold this title, for the Sultan had long had the control of the Harmain.

The Saudi government had previously allowed one percent of the population of the Muslims of a country to come for the Hajj. That meant a gathering of about two million at the central rite of the Hajj. The Hajj for most is a once-in-a-lifetime visit, so a number of non-obligatory rites are associated with it. For example, only two Umrahs are part of the Hajj, and the throwing of stones at the devil, but many perform a number of extra Umras. The only really compulsory rite is the Waqoof-i-Arafat, the gathering of the pilgrims in the Plain of Arafat, where they hear a sermon, and pray. They are actually free to pray for anything, but most commonly, pilgrims pray for forgiveness of their sins.

The Hajj is not cancelled, just more stringent travel restrictions put in place. In a world of nation-states, where the Hajj is conducted by one, it is perhaps inevitable that a government would order the Hajj, would also restrict it.

The Hajj itself is a commemoration of Hazrat Ibrahim more than anything else. The gathering at Arafat commemorates his readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail. The stoning of the devil occurred on that occasion. The umrah is also about Ibrahim, for it involves the circumambulation of the structure he built, and the saee, the walking between Safa and Marwah, commemorates the frantic running between the two of Ibrahims wife Hajira as she sought water for her infant son Ismail.

Where does the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) figure in all of this? First, he is a descendant of that same Ismail, and the most famous scion of the Quraish, which supervised the Hajj then. Second, every hajji tries to follow his example in performing the Hajj, for though the Hajj was continually performed from the time of Ibraheem, by the time of the Prophet (PBUH), innovations and incorrect practices had crept in, and the way he performed the Hajj cleansed it of all the accretions, restoring it to its original pristine state. Also of significance is that he delivered the Last Sermon on this occasion.

It is interesting that of the two holidays prescribed for the Muslims, one has been devoted to Ibrahim. Eidul Fitr can be considered the celebration of the Holy Quran, which was the crowning achievement of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). However, Eidul Azha being classed with it shows that the event it marks is central to Islam as well. It also goes to show that Islam is very much in the Abrahmic tradition, and brings forth the message that it is not the prophet that matters so much, but the Almighty.

The plain of Arafat is the place where Adam and Eve appeared on Earth after they had sinned, and where they were forgiven. This establishes that there is no Original Sin. That is important for Christianity, for it is only with the Son of God, Jesus Christ, dying for the sins of Mankind,

Despite all of this, there is still a great mystery. The other two Abrahamic religions hold that the son Abraham was to sacrifice was Isaac, the son of Sarah, the child borne in her old age. This is of great significance for Christianity, for it is supposed to have prefigured the sacrifice Christ made at Calvary. Chirst, according to the Bible, was a descendant not just of Abraham, but also of David.

According to Islam, he was not the Son of God, but a prophet. It is not stressed, but he was the last of the line of prophets that started with Ibrahim, and descended through the line of Isaac. The next Prophet to be raised was Muhammad (PBUH), the first of the line of Ismail, and destined to be the last. Another major difference is that Isa was given the task of preaching (yet again) to the Jews, but Muhammad (PBUH) was sent to All Mankind.

By ensuring that the Hajj was observed, the Saudi government thus ensured that the Abrahamic sacrifice was commemorated by the only event in three religions that marks it, for even though a central event in both Judaism and Christianity, neither of them acknowledge it in any form apart from the telling of the story in the Bible, where the son is supposed to be Ishmael, through whom the Prophethood is supposed to descend. Christianity sees the sacrifice as prefiguring that of the Christ.

It is not as if the Hajj has not been suspended before. The Qaramatian raid in 930, in which the Hijra Aswad was stolen, about 30,000 pilgrims killed and the Zamzam well desecrated with their bodies, led to the suspension of the Hajj that year. The absence of the Hijra Aswad did not stop the Hajj in succeeding years, though it was not returned for 20 years.

It was suspended by the Osmanlis in 1836 and 1847 because of cholera epidemics. There were 30 outbreaks of cholera among Hajis between 1830 and 1930, and in 1865, an international conference in Constantinople was held which decided to set up quarantine camps for arriving pilgrims to prevent an outbreak during the Hajj. It may be noted that cholera has not entirely disappeared from the Arabian Peninsula, and resurfaced in Yemen during the civil war there.

The Hajj is not cancelled, just more stringent travel restrictions put in place. In a world of nation-states, where the Hajj is conducted by one, it is perhaps inevitable that a government would order the Hajj, would also restrict it. But history shows that whoever controlled Hajj, whether it was the Qureshi of Jahilliya Mecca, or the caliph, the organizer has made the rules of entry. There were restrictions before on African countries during the Ebola virus outbreak and the elderly and ill were discouraged during the Ebola outbreak. The Saudis have thus come through their first major test since they became the organisers of the Hajj.