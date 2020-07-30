KP government imposes ban on use of polythene bags

PESHAWAR:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed a complete ban on the use of polythene bags across the province and ordered strict implementation of the decision by all district administrations.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the provincial cabinet at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

He directed concrete steps to control food prices and curb stockpiling in the province. He called upon the concerned agencies to be active round the clock for cleanliness, especially during Eidul Azha to avoid the possible spread of coronavirus.

“We have been quite successful in curbing the widespread spread of the coronavirus pandemic through effective measures and public support, but we cannot afford to be negligent in this regard,” he said.

Provincial ministers, provincial advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The meeting included six agenda items and 12 additional agenda items for thorough debate.

The chief minister specifically directed the elected public representatives to celebrate Eid with simplicity. “We all have a role to play in addressing the potential dangers of coronavirus spread,” he said.

CM Khan directed to re-open the revenue court to focus on public welfare activities largely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, especially to address the issues facing the people related to financial matters and ensuring strict implementation on the government issued standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“On the one hand, we have to stop the spread of the pandemic while on the other hand, we have to ensure that the problems facing the people were addressed,” the chief minister said. He also directed to ensure the release of the announced grant-in-aid for the press clubs of the merged tribal districts as soon as possible.

He directed the members of the provincial cabinet to ensure their participation in the session of the provincial assembly. He said that at least one additional secretary-level officer from all the provincial departments should be present in the assembly session along with the required information.

The chief minister also directed an independent and transparent inquiry into the incident of blindness of diabetics at Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad and said that the provincial government would provide relief to the affected people.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Special Assistant for Local Government Kamran Bangash said that in the light of the special directive of CM Khan, a strategy was formulated to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity.

“Markets have been set up at 199 designated places to protect against the coronavirus. Children and people over the age of 50 were barred from entering these areas. Elaborate arrangements have also been made for social outings at Eid venues,” he said.

“The meeting was informed that the police have formulated a security plan, all arrangements have been made in the hospitals, and the hospitals will remain open during the Eidul Azha holidays. The WSSP has been mobilised to ensure cleanliness during Eid and the concerned agency will ensure swift cleanliness,” he added.

Bangash said that the meeting expressed satisfaction over the reduction in coronavirus cases, government’s efforts and full cooperation of the people. He warned coronavirus could spread again due to overcrowding or carelessness, therefore, he appealed to the people to continue to be cautious so that the situation remains under control.