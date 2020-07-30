Karachi rain

In today’s moonsoon and torrential rain Karachi city is the most affected sector . The seasonal wind and heavy showers have been putting Karachi’s residents in hot water . However, at least three people have lost their lives when moderate heavy rain in Karachi made by roads flooded and river like structures and the situation could have been more worse in upcoming time at the season of moonsoon. Do you know the city of lights (Karachi) is blessed with more than dozen natural drain that used to flow during rains . But very luckily there was shortage of actions at the accurate time as many people were in the flooded water and sinking. The condition of Karachi is the most terrifying in these following days . And ignorantly the MNA and MPA are disappeared to solve these issues very soon as the residents can face a plethora of problems.

Barkatullah

Turbat