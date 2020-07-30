Indo-China face-off

CHINA is obviously of paramount importance to India’s foreign policy. China’s every move is scrutinized by Indians, and every issue with China magnified. China is the first benchmark for India’s aspiration to be a global power. India and China are engaged in economic and strategic competition in South Asia and beyond. The two countries are stuck in a classic “security dilemma”. Whenever one attempts to consolidate its position near the border, the other side views it as a security threat. In addition, the involvement of third party, such as the US’s efforts to entice India into its new cold war with China, has made the situation more complex and difficult to handle. India and China are engaged in economic and strategic competition in South Asia and beyond. The two countries are stuck in a classic “security dilemma”. Whenever one attempts to consolidate its position near the border, the other side views it as a security threat. In addition, the involvement of third party, such as the US’s efforts to entice India into its new cold war with China, has made the situation more complex and difficult to handle.

To counter Western bias notion towards China, Beijing has launched the “Tell the China story” campaign globally. India is finding it unattractive, how can China present it effectively to the world? These factors will not disappear anytime soon. A certain degree of rivalry is expected, challenge for Indian and Chinese leaders is how to maximize their common interests and maintain cooperation in times of adversity.

Shafi Ahmed Khowaja

Jati Sujawal