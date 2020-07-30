ICCI hails local admin’s decision of allowing business to operate before Eid

ISLAMABAD:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed on Thursday hailed the positive approach of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat and the local administration for allowing businesses to remain open before Eidul Azha.

He said that respecting the demands of the business community of the federal capital, the Islamabad administration did not impose any lockdown in the federal capital before Eidul Azha and allowed business activities to continue with standard operating procedures (SOPs), which was appreciable, said a press release.

“With the grace of Allah Almighty and great efforts of the Islamabad administration under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat, the Covid-19 pandemic was significantly controlled and the number of cases was now on the downward slide. In these circumstances, closing down businesses before Eid was not in the interest of citizens of Islamabad and the economy,” the press release noted.

He also thanked Islamabad Inspector General Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan who led the local police towards cooperation with the traders and maintaining social distancing in markets so that the spread of virus remains under control.

The ICCI president further said that the government had imposed a lockdown to control the coronavirus, which caused severe losses to businesses and further weakened our economy. However, keeping businesses open before Eid in Islamabad provided traders a feasible opportunity to recover some of them during these days, and it also facilitated the citizens to do the shopping for Eid, he added.

He also appealed to the citizens to fully comply with the SOPs laid down by the Islamabad administration during Eid days and not develop any rush in markets and business centres that would help in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and create enabling conditions for businesses to flourish.

Waheed said that restaurants, wedding halls, and marquees in Islamabad remain closed due to which thousands of workers have lost earnings, and poverty and unemployment have increased. Therefore, he appealed to the government to allow these businesses to reopen after Eidul Azha with SOPs so that business activities are restored and unemployment is reduced.