Hajj with SOPs

Pilgrimage, a process of being forgotten from sins that have been done from birth. In saudi Arabia the sacred place of muslims known as holy house of ALLAH and called as KABBA was closed only because of this corona situation, everyone was frightened that pilgrimage will not be done this year but Saudi government did a great job and bucked up muslims all over the world. Pilgrimage was performed in Saudi Arabia yesterday, with complete follow up for sops and hygiene maintaining social distance and masks. As Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) said to His companion that “Cleanliness is half faith” . Islam stresses for physical and spritual cleanliness and purification. From this Hadith we take a message that the sops we follow for corona — must be used in daily life. It is A tough job for a government to handle and keep alive sops for thousands of muslims at the same time and same location. But Muslims got a chance to prostrate in Creator’s Holy place. Hoping that this action will be continued till the day of judgement.

Suhail Saeed Tunio

Karachi