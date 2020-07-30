Financial constraints hindering development in KP

PESHAWAR: Work on several important developmental projects has come to a halt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the provincial government had failed to release funds for the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Sources informed Pakistan Today that due to a reduction in the federal and provincial revenue because of Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the federal government could not release funds for developmental purposes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the funds were not provided to the provincial government last year either. Additionally, the federal government made a reduction of Rs40 billion in the net profit of electricity last year, while a Rs152 billion cut in the National Financial Commission (NFC) Award has further added to the province’s financial woes.

According to sources in the finance department, this year, the provincial government is not expecting Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds from the federal government because due to financial constraints, the federal government has cut KP’s funding.

The provincial government has so far released Rs1.33 billion for the development programmes for the current financial year. Rs354 million have been released to remodel the Warsak Canal system, Rs350 million for Billion Tsunami Tree Project, Rs161.5 million for the planning and development department, Rs82.2 million for the finance department, Rs781.26 million for the construction of roads, and Rs8 million for Tehsil Kalachi’s uplift programme.