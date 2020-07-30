Fifth attack on Karachi police in July leaves sub inspector dead

KARACHI: A police sub-inspector (SI) was gunned down by unidentified assailants near Super Highway in Karachi on Thursday.

The deceased sub-inspector, identified as Yar Muhammad, was deputed in Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. According to police, Yar Muhammad was killed by unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle when he was driving back to his home near Northern Bypass.

It is the fifth attack on police within a month. Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police took notice of the martyrdom of a police officer and summoned a report from Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir.

Earlier in the month, Karachi police had been alerted on July 4 with directives to the cops to avoid wearing uniforms after duty-hours amid the killing of a cop in a targeted attack in the city.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been conveyed to police personnel, directing the officials and personnel to avoid wearing uniform and shoes while on their way to the duty and returning to home.

The cops should use different ways to reach their destinations. The cops were also warned that they could face disciplinary action over failure to implement the SOPs.

On July 3, unidentified motorcyclists had opened fire in Mehmoodabad area of the city, killing a cop, identified as Noman.

The martyred policeman was posted with the Madadgar police South and was coming to the office in uniform when armed men targeted him.