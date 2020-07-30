Concerted efforts made to provide relief to masses on Eid: Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government, Forests, Wildlife and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that under a joint strategy, all concerned agencies have made concerted efforts and taken solid steps to provide relief to people on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that all the local body and district administration officers would be present in the field to solve the problems and grievances of the people. He said that the leaves of officers and employees of all concerned local bodies have been canceled.

Shah said that providing relief to the people is the first priority of the Sindh government. He said that the concerned staff would be on constant patrol to ensure timely disposal of the remains of sacrificed animals and the district administration would play an important role in coordination among all the concerned agencies.

In case of any extraordinary situation during Eidul Azha, the district administration would take steps with the law enforcement agencies, he said, adding that people should approach the control room of the concerned deputy commissioner in any difficult situation.