Anti-Modi slogans at funeral of Pakistani fisherman

KARACHI: A large number of fishermen and relatives of Abdul Karim Bhatti, a fisherman who was martyred due to torture in an Indian jail, attended the funeral prayers of the deceased in Karachi on Thursday.

After the funeral, the fishermen staged a protest, chanting slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reportedly, Bhatti went to sea for fishing six months ago and was taken into custody by the India coast guards after he crossed the maritime boundary.

Bhatti was the father of three children and fishing was his only source of income. He was the resident of Kemari, which is a seaside municipality known for its fish trade.

India declared Bhatti a “terrorist” after arresting him. His death was reported on social media on July 1. His dead body reached Karachi from Lahore after Indian authorities handed it over through Wagah Border on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that fishermen from India and Pakistan frequently trespass respective national territorial waters and most trespassing is common to fishermen operating along the coastline of India’s Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh.

Most of the violations occur due to the absence of a physical boundary and lack of navigational tools for small fishermen.