Another Dark Day in Kashmir history

August 5 will be remembered along with the other dark days

By: Muhammad Zahid Rifat

Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world along with all freedom loving people and human rights organizations have all long been observing every year October 27 as the darkest day in their history besides other occasions of protest. On this day, way back in 1947, India had sent its armed forces to Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it forciblyin total violation of the Indian Independence Act and Partition and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

From now onwards, Kashmiris will also be observing August 5 as yet another dark day in their history. It was on 5 August 2019 that the Indian Government in an unexpected and conceited move revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. That Article granted special status or limited autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

After revoking Article 370 through the Indian Parliament, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also imposed curfew in all over the Indian-occupied territory. The complete lockdown still persists in the occupied territory though it has been widely condemned and criticized internationally. But the Indian Government and its Prime Minister quite shamefully continue with it.

The reaction to this revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was also effectively reduced to complete silence because all means of communication were cut off to this day though the international community has been demanding these restrictions be lifted. The Indian Government is also not providing access to foreign media to its occupied territory.

Despite all these hostile measures and dispatching addition army personnel, the Indian Government has not been able to curb Kashmiri men, women, youth confined to their homes and they are continuing their protests, unarmed though, against heavily armed Indian security forces , demanding their birthright of self-determination and voicing their aspiration to join Pakistan after getting freedom from Indian occupation.

According to the 3 June 1947 Partition Plan, the Indian British Colony was to be divided into two sovereign states. Accordingly, the Hindu-majority areas were to constitute India while the Muslim-majority areas of Western provinces and East Bengal were to be included in Pakistan.

The Indian Government had airlifted its forces in the Valley on the pretext of an Instrument of Accession supposedly signed by the then ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, in New Delhi, where it was drafted also.

It is also a bitter historical fact that the so-called Boundary Commission, headed by British Barrister Cyril Radcliffe, which demarcated the Partition Plan, had played the main role in in the creation of the Kashmir dispute. Had the Boundary Commission demarcated the Partition line on the established principles of justice, India would not have got the land route to enter Jammu and Kashmir. But the Commission under a conspiracy split Gurdaspur, a Muslim-majority area, and handed it over to India, thus providing it terrestrial access, otherwise this area had to be part of Pakistan.

The role the last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, played by reportedly tampering with the Radcliffe Award, also left much to condemn.

In pursuance of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and putting the occupied territory under the longest curfew in human history, the India Government was also resorting to other tactics obviously aimed to change the demographic composition, not only turning the Muslim majority into a minority, but also eliminating them from the Valley at the earliest.

The Indian Government in its latest move in this regard has illegally and unconstitutionally, as well as immorally, granted domicile certificates reportedly to about 30,000 Hindus, thus paving the way for their moving to the occupied territory.

The Pakistan Government and Prime Minister Imran Khan have persistently been drawing the attention of the world at large towards the brutalities and atrocities of the occupied security forces and warning about the repercussions as the Kashmir issue is a flashpoint between two neighbouring nuclear powers and the peace of the region as well as the world at large continues to be at stake.

Through their persistent and determined efforts and support of the people of Pakistan, the Kashmir issue has been internationalized to a great extent, been debated in the UN General Assembly and Security Council twice during last two years after the lapse of55 years.

Regrettably, the UN Security Council has been unable to implement its 1948 resolutions under which the people of Jammu and Kashmir are to exercise their right of self-determination and decide whether they want to join Pakistan or India.

Though more and more international leaders and countries are voicing support for struggling Kashmiris, they are refraining from exerting any diplomatic or other pressure on the Indian Government for implementing the longest pending UN Security Council resolutions in view of their economic and other interests. India continues with its brutalities, oppression and suppression of the Kashmiri freedom struggle.

Kashmiris are suffering and fighting for the completion of the Pakistan Movement, and the international community should take concrete steps for lifting the curfew and ending illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. India can kill the Kashmiris. but not their sentiments and determination. Through their continued sacrifices the Kashmiris are undoubtedly writting new chapters of history. A peaceful resolution is key to the peace, prosperity and stability of South Asia.

The Kashmiris are bound to get freedom from Indian occupation soon with continued full support of the civil and military leadership and people of Pakistan and with the awakening of the international conscience and their condemnation of the Indian Government for flagrant violations of the human rights.

