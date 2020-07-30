Annual budget of LDA and subordinate agencies for FY21 approved

LAHORE: The governing body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday approved the annual budget of LDA and its subordinate agencies, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Total resources of LDA (U.D Wing), WASA, and TEPA have been estimated as Rs58.61 billion out of which Rs32.45 billion have been earmarked for development works.

LDA Vice-Chairman S M Imran chaired the meeting of the governing body which was attended by members of the provincial assembly, including Sadia Sohail Rana and Muhammad Atif. Other members of the governing body, including WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Major (r) Syed Burhan Ali, Engineer Amir Qureshi, LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar, WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, and representatives of P&D, housing, local government, finance department, as well as Lahore commissioner, also participated in the meeting.

Total resources of LDA (UD Wing) during the fiscal year 2020-21 have been estimated at Rs39.52 billion while development expenditure during this period will be Rs25.87 billion.

This development expenditure includes Rs17.52 billion through LDA’s own sources and Rs8.34 billion to be provided by the Punjab government for executing various development projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and deposit works.

An amount of Rs8.74 billion has been allocated through LDA’s own sources for carrying out development works in LDA housing schemes. This includes Rs400 million for LDA Avenue-I, Rs35 million for construction of road network, water supply and sewerage in Finance & Trade Centre, Johar Town, Rs8.16 billion for LDA City, and Rs90 million as lumpsum provision for development projects in different LDA housing schemes.

A total of Rs3.43 billion has been allocated for the construction of different buildings. This amount includes Rs2 billion for construction of apartments for government employees in LDA City, Rs1 billion for construction of apartments in districts of Sheikupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur, Rs50 million for additional construction work at Park & Shop Plaza, Moon Market and Allama Iqbal Town, Rs100 million for construction of apartments in Finance and Trade Centre and another Rs100 million for construction of official residences for LDA employees.

Rs3 billion have been allocated for other development schemes, including Rs500 million for the preparation of an integrated strategic master plan of Lahore, Rs150 million for improving green cover in Lahore, Rs130.62 million for development and implementation of integrated computerised systems for LDA and Rs100 million for the construction of pedestrian bridges at different locations in Lahore city. A sum of Rs310 million has been reserved for completing on-going priority works. A sum of Rs1.67 billion has been reserved for the Area Development Programme.

A sum of Rs2.11 billion will be spent on completing on-going development schemes of LDA including Rs970 million for construction of an underpass at Firdous Market, Rs333 million for the establishment of Entertainment Park in Johar Town, Rs450 million for construction of Walk and Shop Arena Johar Town, Rs200 million for construction of missing links of Structure Plan Roads and Rs17 million for remodeling of all underpasses on Canal Road.

A sum of Rs8.34 billion will be spent on projects being executed under the ADP and deposit works of the Punjab government. This allocation includes Rs80 million for the reconstruction of Aik-Moreya Pul near the railway station and Rs130 million for completing 11 sports complexes in different constituencies of Lahore.