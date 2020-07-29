FATF and NAB delays

Tying the legislation together may be costly

The federal government is finding it an uphill task to get the eight bills required by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) passed by Parliament after it rejected all the amendments proposed by the opposition in the NAB Ordinance. The government needs both pieces of legislation badly, and for them it needs opposition cooperation, because it lacks a majority in the Senate. Passing the eight bills that would bring it in line with the FAATF’s action plan is essential, and for the legislation to fail because the government has tied the bills to the NAB Ordinance amendments would have only made sense if the government was on speaking terms with the opposition. For it to dismiss all the amendments as an attempt to escape accountability may put the country in the awkward position of being blacklisted by FATF, which would mean being cut off from the global financial markets at a time when the covid-19 pandemic has made them more vital than ever before. The government needs the NAB Ordinance amended if it is to preserve the protections it gave bureaucrats and businessmen, because it has already re-promulgated the relevant ordinance once already, and further re-promulgations could well run afoul of the courts.

Ironically, the government is looking at promulgating the legal changes required by FATF as ordinances. What view it might take of legislation which will lapse in months is not known, but it is unlikely that India would pass up such an opportunity of doing down Pakistan. The strangest part of the whole episode is the time the government took. The FATF Action Plan compliance was due in April, but was postponed because of the pandemic. The legislation would not have taken place in time for that.

Even now, the deadlines have moved to August, for the Asia-Pacific group meeting, and to October for the plenary. But for that deadline to be met, the government must negotiate meaningfully with the opposition, rather than take a high hand as it is doing at present. It must remember that if the opposition wants relief from NAB, it is the government which needs all this legislation.