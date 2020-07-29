Desperate Imran frantically downloading every single 92 World Cup highlights video before youtube gets banned 

[The piece below is a work of satire. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.]

Desperately tapping at his phone and cursing the slow internet, Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to download every single video of the 1992 World Cup final on youtube before the video streaming website is banned in Pakistan.

“I need .. to .. download … all of them” said a visibly jittery Khan, whose eyes had gone red as he downloaded every single 92 world cup related video he came across.

“The Prime Minister has been hard at work for the past few days,” said Interior Minister Shibli Faraz at a press conference. “You might think that the process is easy, but it is actually quite complicated,” he said.

“When he first heard that YouTube might be banned, the PM panicked and got straight to work. But unfortunately, every time he watches the footage, he gets distracted and keeps rewinding to watch himself again,” said Faraz. “Naturally this is understandable, but it has slowed down the process.”

“Then there is the chaos of the fact that first he has to copy the link, then go to the browser, then paste it into a youtube downloader and then finally get the video. It is quite a process,” he said. “But mark my words, we will not stop at this, this is just the beginning.”

According to sources, the Prime Minister also plans on downloading every video of his address to the United Nations General Assembly, as well video tributes and compilations about himself.