BISE Lahore to set up one-window facility for students: chairman

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced to set up a state-of-the-art students’ facilitation centre to provide a one-window facility for solving students’ problems.

Presiding over a departmental meeting at his office, BISE chairman Professor Riaz Hashmi said that various services including issuance of duplicate certificates, no objection certificates (NOC), roll number slips and verification of educational documents will be provided to the applicants under one roof.

These facilities will be arranged for visitors within ten minutes to save them from moving from pillar to post, he added. The board is committed to providing prompt services to the visiting students and this one-window facility will especially benefit the females, the chairman continued.

The chairman directed the staff to treat the visitors cordially and solve their issues on a priority basis so that students’ educational journey could be smoothly continued.

BISE Secretary Azhar Munir, Controller (examination) Anfas Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting.