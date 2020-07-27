Nation remembers Captain Muhammad Sarwar on his 72nd martyrdom anniversary

Today marks the 72nd martyrdom anniversary of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, the first person honored with Nishan-e-Haider for his exceptional acts of gallantry during the war between India and Pakistan.

Muhammad Sarwar was born on November 10, 1910, in Rawalpindi district, Punjab, in British India.

He served the military from 1929 to 1948 and was martyred during service in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir in India.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, memorialized Captain Sarwar’s service: “Nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, NH, Kashmir War 1948. His insurmountable courage and unwavering loyalty will forever be an epitome of valiance. Every bullet he took for country, for Kashmir, strengthens our resolve to defend Pakistan at all cost.”