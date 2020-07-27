Fazl’s brother transferred back to KP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday returned the services of Ziaur Rehman, the brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who the Sindh government had last week appointed deputy commissioner of a key Karachi district, back to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

A notification issued on Monday said: “Ziaur Rehman, a BS-19 officer of Provincial Management Service (PMS), [the] government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently posted in [the] government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are repatriated to the KP government with immediate effect.”

The Sindh government had on July 23 posted Rehman as the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district by transferring Farhan Ghani, an ex-PCS officer in the same grade. It remains unclear as to how an official of the KP government managed to bring himself at the disposal of the Sindh government against the service rules.

It had emerged on Monday morning that the KP government had written a letter to the Establishment Division and asked for Rehman to be transferred back to the province. “The provincial government is facing a shortage of cadre officers and the services of [the] said officer [Rehman] are required for posting in KP,” the letter said.