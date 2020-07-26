UNGA president-elect postpones Pakistan visit

NEW YORK: The incoming president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) announced Sunday that he was postponing a scheduled visit to Pakistan “due to some technical flight problems.”

Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir was elected president of the 75th session of the UNGA last month and was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday.

But in a Twitter post, he said the visit to Islamabad would have to wait.

1) We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July, upon invitation by HE Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan @SMQureshiPTI , due to some technical flight problems. 🇺🇳🇹🇷🇵🇰 — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) July 26, 2020

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted in response to Bozkir that “I look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan soon for a constructive and fruitful visit.”

I look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan soon for a constructive and fruitful visit. https://t.co/AGB0uod7vr — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 26, 2020

A day earlier, a jubilant Qureshi, while announcing the visit, had hoped he would discuss a range of issues with Bozkir, including Indian held Kashmir.