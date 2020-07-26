Tomato industry 

Tomatoes are a major crop for KP and Baluchistan provinces. Tomatoes is also heavily imported by Russia, China, Middle East and other Developed nations. Tomatoes are processed and converted into paste, puree or sauce. They can also be processed as chopped tomatoes or peeled tomatoes.Tomatoes are packed in Tin cans or food grade plastics for long term storage and export.

To help provide maximum benefits to Tomatoes farmers and to reduce imports and increase exports, the Government of KP and Baluchistan should help the private sector setup tomatoes processing units.

Since long term cold storage for tomatoes and other crops is one of the main requirement for food industry, therefore the Government should create cold storages closer to new power plants.

The Government should also provide land, utility connections, export finance and running finances through single window facility to investors willing to setup Tomatoes processing and exporting plant in KP. Inshallah with such measures Pakistan tomatoes will become a major export crop of Pakistan.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar,